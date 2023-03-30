March 30, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning ran 22-29.
Warm front will continue to work northward, turning our wind to the south-southeast, then south today-this evening with highs of 55-62 north to south (59 Greater Lafayette).
We cloud up tonight with some scattered showers & a few t'storms developing. Those last into tomorrow morning, then we get a lull midday to afternoon (other than isolated showers) with temperatures in the 60s with strong south winds:
In the evening line &/or cluster(s) of storms will pass with very high shear & strong rising motion of rapidly-deepening surface low to our northwest.
Biggest severe weather risk is west of our area from Iowa to Illinois to Missouri to Arkansas to Mississippi (ENHANCED TO MODERATE RISK). It is that Mississippi-Arkansas & Iowa pocket that has the MODERATE RISK.
SLIGHT RISK of severe is up for much of the area with risk of a couple to few severe storms. Wind is the main threat, but there is also risk of isolated hail & risk of a brief EF0 spin-up of a tornado or two.
Highs should reach 63-67 Friday-Friday evening.
Much colder weather will roar in Saturday with temperatures falling into the 30s with west to northwest winds gusting 40-52 mph.
Some scattered rain/snow, snow showers are possible.
23-26 are likely Saturday night as skies clear & winds diminish.
However, we warm to the 50s Sunday with some increasing clouds later in the day with breezy conditions (wind from the southeast to south).
Some showers & t'storms are possible as another warm front works northward Monday.
It looks like two rounds of severe storms Tuesday evening to Wednesday.
One may pass Tuesday evening-night, followed by another before noon Wednesday.
Parameters suggest ENHANCED RISK for severe weather here Tuesday evening & Wednesday.
Highs of 67-74 are expected Tuesday & 69-74 Wednesday. However, temperatures will fall into the 50s Wednesday late afternoon with west winds gusting +40 mph.
Potential of 1-2" (possibly even up to 3") is there Monday-Wednesday.
Colder pattern follows with highs in the 40s & lows in the 20s with river flooding expected the following several days to week.
