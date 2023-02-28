LSC Work Session: Public Participation on Syringe Exchange Program

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&