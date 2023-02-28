 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LSC Work Session: Public Participation on Syringe Exchange Program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Lafayette School Corporation held a work session at the J. Russell Hiat Administration Center at 6:30 p.m. There was a list of topics on the agenda that the school board talked about, but perhaps the most anticipated came in the “public participation” segment in the beginning of the meeting.

Parents and community members filled every seat in the room awaiting their chance to speak on the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.

The Syringe Exchange program is moving to 2300 Ferry St. This is just down the street from multiple schools, including Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate. It raised the concerns of many parents for their child’s safety.

For more information about where the program is being moved to, click ‘Syringe Exchange Program to move within a block of two schools’.

The concern is that kids have to wait for the school bus outside, and some even walk to school. Katina North is a mother of a child in the school district, explains how moving the program down the street from school makes it unsafe for her child.

“I'm really concerned about the kids not just of this neighborhood but any child who has to walk to school who's now going to have to walk by active drug users,” she said.

North hosted other parents at her house who feel the same way she does. They talked about their feelings towards what’s happening by their children’s schools.

The reaction of the parents remained consistent, shocked. Brent Justice is a father of a child in the school district. He heard about the news less than a week ago.

“I believe that the goal of that program is not being served well by hosting it in a neighborhood where users are not here often,” he said.

Justice’s plan is to attend the city commissioners meeting to give others a say on how these programs are handled. He also created a petition that over 250 have signed in less than 48 hours.

