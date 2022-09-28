Logansport man arrested for child molestation

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man is behind bars for allegedly molesting two girls under the age of 10.
Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Justin R. Bault at a traffic stop on State Road 25 and County Road 350 North.
Troopers were serving the 40-year-old with a warrant after a criminal investigation.
That investigation started after detectives were told two girls were possibly molested in the county.
Evidence revealed that Bault allegedly molested two girls at separate times when they were approximately seven years old.
He faces 3 counts of child molestation charges and one count of child exploitation.
Bault is currently being held in the Cass County Jail.