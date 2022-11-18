Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the Downing of the August 17, 1859 Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

The temperature had reportedly reached 91 on the afternoon of the launch in Lafayette & this is verified in this reconstruction of the temperature anomalies compared to modern normals.
Massive ridging & heat can be noted west & northwest of our area, while below normal temperatures with considerable upper troughing occurred in the Northeast & along the East Coast overall.
Here is a look at the upper level map reconstruction.
In 5 hours or by near sunset, the balloon reached 14,000', but began to go down.
The winds at the surface & at that level weren't carrying him to the east, but rather southwestward.
Reconstruction of the winds at that level show largely anomalously strong northeast winds moving around a surface high northeast of our area, to the east of the north apex of the hot upper ridge.
Note the high winds off the coast of the Northeast.....
At least a Category 2 hurricane was occurring off the Northeast coast.
A month later, he tried again & made it to Henderson, New York.
