...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER SATURDAY...

Strong gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.
Expect wind gusts out of the west and southwest in excess of 40
mph. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further north you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday
decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties
for high profile vehicles.

This will combine with afternoon RH values of around 25 percent to
create an elevated fire weather danger. Avoid outdoor burning when
possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.

Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the Downing of the August 17, 1859 Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

The temperature had reportedly reached 91 on the afternoon of the launch in Lafayette & this is verified in this reconstruction of the temperature anomalies compared to modern normals.

Massive ridging & heat can be noted west & northwest of our area, while below normal temperatures with considerable upper troughing occurred in the Northeast & along the East Coast overall.

1

Here is a look at the upper level map reconstruction.

1
1

In 5 hours or by near sunset, the balloon reached 14,000', but began to go down.  

The winds at the surface & at that level weren't carrying him to the east, but rather southwestward.

Reconstruction of the winds at that level show largely anomalously strong northeast winds moving around a surface high northeast of our area, to the east of the north apex of the hot upper ridge.

Note the high winds off the coast of the Northeast.....

1

At least a Category 2 hurricane was occurring off the Northeast coast.

3

A month later, he tried again & made it to Henderson, New York.

45

45

45

