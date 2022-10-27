Local Weather History: The Brutal Start to the 1977-78 Winter & the Hoosier Tragedy It Brought

Working on this.........
If there is one thing that binds us together in Indiana, it is basketball. Go to any rural high school gym on a Friday night & it will be packed with more people than any of the tiny towns dotted in the corn & soybean fields that surround it. The rivalries may be intense, but Hoosiers often talk about basketball about as much as the weather. It is a passion that has been in this state since the early beginning of the sport & its state introduction to Crawfordsville in the 1890s.
Any tragedy, especially a tragedy involving young people in the sport of basketball
On December 13, 1977, a plane with the University of Evansville Aces basketball team, as well as coaching staff, guests & radio announcer crashed, killing all 30 on-board as the plane took off for a game at Middle Tennessee State. Taking off the present-day Evansville Regional Airport, the plane crashed shortly after it took off in an apparent attempt to turn back & land on Runway 18. The crash occurred just on the edge of the airport property in a ravine.
The sheer pain & devastation of this tragedy permeated through the entire state & nation, not just the Evansville area. It was a deep mourning that hung on through the winter over the state & coincided with the overall deep, deep cold & snow that lasted well into Spring. A winter of hibernation, as one of the worst on record, it lingered as the hurt & sadness of the tragedy. Grieving as a state, an NTSB investigation was launched into the cause of the crash.
The report state that the main causes of the crash were the plane being heavily packed with luggage & equipment & became back-heavy &