Local Weather History: Our May 21, 2022 Morning Storms & the Historic Canadian Derecho

Some of the same wind fields aloft that produced the historic deadly EF3 tornado in far northern Lower Michigan, measure 76 mph gust & the hail the size of baseballs to goose eggs intersected a line of storms moving into southeastern Lower Michigan on Saturday May 21.

The line quickly transitioned to a derecho.  The widespread, significant damaging winds began in the Thumb of Lower Michigan near Saginaw & then strengthened & continued 1250 miles.

Damage was widespread across southern Ontario & Quebec to then northern Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, then to New Brunswick.

On the tail end of the derecho, a supercell in New Hampshire produced hen egg-sized hail.

