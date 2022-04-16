Local residents react to drops in gas prices

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Americans are finally starting to see a slight break in the price of fuel.
Ever since the war in Ukraine, Americans nationwide have been feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices soared. At one point, gasoline was as expensive as $4.25 a gallon.
Within the last week, gas prices have gone down to below $4.00 a gallon. Residents across Greater Lafayette are also beginning to see a little bit of relief as well.
"It's a relief, I don't use a lot of gas, but it's always nice to see," said West Lafayette resident, Roger Barnhart.
But when asked about being able to travel more, he said, "probably not, because of the other costs involved in traveling."
Now, many stations are selling fuel at least 30 cents lower than last month.
The average gas price in the Greater Lafayette area is around $3.70 a gallon.