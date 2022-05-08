 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local moms celebrate Mother's Day close to home

  • Updated
  • 0
local Mother's Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day outside, and several people took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy their Mother's Day outdoors.

Mothers walked their dogs, played with their children on the playground, had cookouts, played ball, and enjoyed a stroll at Happy Hollow Park. While many families are on vacation or doing something out of town, many prefer to celebrate Mother's Day close to home. News 18 spoke with a few local moms to find out how they plan to spend their day.

"By making it super easy for me. My kids probably like it as much as I do. We are eating popcorn and ice cream for dinner, and just spending the day at the park," said local mom, Hannah Linson.

"Normally we stay at home, but today the weather is good, so we came to the park," said local mother, Diane Xie.

Diane also celebrated her first Mother's Day this year.

"This is my first Mother's Day, and it's been an amazing experience.  It's not an easy thing, but it's an amazing thing.  It's really hard and heavy," she said.

Linson also added that while she's happy to celebrate Mother's Day, we should also give thanks to the fathers as well.

"I really appreciate the effort that people put into Mother's Day, but I think we shouldn't forget the people that helped make us moms, which are the dads," Linson said.

Father's Day falls on June 19 this year.

