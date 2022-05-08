Local moms celebrate Mother's Day close to home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day outside, and several people took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy their Mother's Day outdoors.
Mothers walked their dogs, played with their children on the playground, had cookouts, played ball, and enjoyed a stroll at Happy Hollow Park. While many families are on vacation or doing something out of town, many prefer to celebrate Mother's Day close to home. News 18 spoke with a few local moms to find out how they plan to spend their day.
"By making it super easy for me. My kids probably like it as much as I do. We are eating popcorn and ice cream for dinner, and just spending the day at the park," said local mom, Hannah Linson.
"Normally we stay at home, but today the weather is good, so we came to the park," said local mother, Diane Xie.
Diane also celebrated her first Mother's Day this year.
"This is my first Mother's Day, and it's been an amazing experience. It's not an easy thing, but it's an amazing thing. It's really hard and heavy," she said.
Linson also added that while she's happy to celebrate Mother's Day, we should also give thanks to the fathers as well.
"I really appreciate the effort that people put into Mother's Day, but I think we shouldn't forget the people that helped make us moms, which are the dads," Linson said.
Father's Day falls on June 19 this year.