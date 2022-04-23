Local Baha'i conference hopes to bring in a Vibrant Community

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church hosted the Building Vibrant Communities 2022 Conference Saturday afternoon.
The West Lafayette conference is one of many gatherings that is held worldwide to convene the Baha'i belief that everyone has the opportunity to work collectively for the better of society.
This particular meeting focused on the importance of the "wonder of storytelling" and how each experience connects individuals together. Facilitator Johanna Wu says there's a sense of wanting to belong in a community.
"The purpose of our gathering is to say that, in all likelihood, we want to feel connected. We want to feel like there is a sense of appreciation, and awareness of justice; a desire on the part of all of us, to see that no one feels alone," Wu said.
She also said that there is a connection between science and spirituality.
We wanted to talk about how science and spirituality can live together. How we can examine both the truth of the natural world and consider it in emotional and spiritual terms as well," Wu said.
Attendees were grouped together to share their personal experiences, make arts and crafts, and enjoy food. Their motto is "The Earth is but one country and mankind its citizens."