Lafayette's Big Swing Band to hold free concert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Big Swing Band Swing Into Summer event is happening Saturday, June 24.
The band's leader, Steve Cotten, joined News 18's Pari Apostolakos in the News 18 studio Saturday to talk about the free event at Columbian Park.
Cotten said the band will play a wide variety of swing music and the band's vocalist has a lot of great numbers.
Almost everything the band is playing are pieces of music they learned after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live music performances in 2020. A lot of the music is new to the band and the community alike.
"This is the first opportunity we've had to play a free concert for the community," Cotten said during the Saturday 6 p.m. newscast. "So, we're looking forward to this on Saturday. It's being sponsored by Epic Insurance in Lafayette. They've provided the venue and the opportunity for the band to play for everybody."
The Swing Into Summer Event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbian Park Memorial Island Ampitheater.