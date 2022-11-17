Lafayette Noon Optimist holding Christmas Tree Sale

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A classic Lafayette fundraiser is back in action this weekend as the holiday season begins.
The ultimate goal is to raise money for various children's charities. Lafayette Noon Optimists' annual Christmas Tree Sale starts this Sunday at the Original Frozen Custard.
The sale first started in 1959 by Ralph Green who past away this last March. The fundraiser proceeds are a way of giving back to the community while celebrating the holiday season.
Michael Bucy, who is a part of the organization, feels the quality of their trees is unmatched.
"We have about 450 beautiful Christmas trees. I would put them up against any other trees in the area, they are absolutely beautiful," Bucy said. "They come from a tree farm in Michigan and the prices will of course be comparable. And when you buy from us you're doing good for kids in the community."
The sale starts this Sunday and continues while supplies last or until Christmas at the latest.
They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.