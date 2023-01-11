Lafayette man found guilty of 3-year-old's murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son.
Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery.
The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted of murder last year.
Medical experts testified this week about Zeus Cox's head-to-toe bruising, extensive internal injuries and unsurvivable internal bleeding.
That type of damage is usually seen in high-speed car crashes, they said.
Jurors reviewed Garnes' interviews with detectives, in which he blames the bruising and injuries on trips and falls.
Jurors also saw texts from Crystal Cox expressing her grief and guilt to Garnes.
He responded by asking her to buy him a sandwich and chips.