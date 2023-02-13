Lafayette Land Annexation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The city of Lafayette announced that they will be adding the Carr Family Farms property into their city limits.
This will add over 130 acres of land to Lafayette. Mayor Tony Roswarski says that this annexation was easy for both sides involved.
"The land owner approached us. It was a voluntary annexation. The land owner wants to be annexed into the city of Lafayette," Roswarski said.
The annexation was passed at a city council meeting six to zero earlier this month.
The property stretches from Dayton Road all the way out to I-65. It also runs as long as 200 South. Roswarski believes that this is prime location for new business.
"We have great access to 65. We have a rail spur there, we have water, sewer and storm alter facilities near to the area," he said.
Roswarski also says there could be either industrial or light industrial work done to complement the businesses in the area, but that's not official. Dayton Council President, Jen Manago, says this caught the town by surprise.
"It is right here in our jurisdiction actually. It's in our jurisdiction according to a land use plan by Tippecanoe County and previous councils almost thirty years ago," she said.
Since 1996, Dayton has had a plan in place to utilize that land. It was mapped out by section for utilization. Originally, this land was located in uninhabited Tippecanoe County. Now it belongs to Lafayette.
Manago also says that this annexation was not offered to the town of Dayton. She said that the land was rezoned to heavy industrial which goes against the wishes of Dayton and the recommendations of the area planning staff.
The Carr property is one part of a larger project that Lafayette has in store.
"This is part of a plan as we look to the South and to the East, to make sure that Lafayette, and really for the whole county and central Indiana that we have room to grow and ensure that we continue to create good jobs for the community," Roswarski said.
The annexation process has already begun for the Carr property, and the first hearing for the Steele property annexation will be on March 6th.