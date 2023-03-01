Lafayette Christian Schools Reacts to Syringe Exchange Program Relocation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program has not only raised concerns for parents in the Lafayette School Corporation community, but they have been left in the dark about it as well.
As we've said before, Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate are the two schools near the new location of the Syringe Exchange Program. There is a third school in that area as well.
Right next door to Sunnyside sits Lafayette Christian School. The three schools have all raised concerns about the safety of the children. What has raised the most concerns about the relocation is the fact that nobody was notified before hand.
"These students need positive role models in their life. I'm just concerned about the potential of interactions that could take place with not only our students but other students in the area," Lafayette Christian Principal Trevor Zonnefeld said.
He said that nobody at his school was told about the relocation. The way the school found out about what was happening down the street was through this article.
Zonnefeld said that the school is already looking into how they can make the school safer for their students.
"Our safety committee is reviewing it and our protocols and seeing if there is anything further that we're going to have to put in place. We are already preliminarily planning on putting up some more security cameras around our building," he said.
Zonnefeld said that he likes what the program does for the people who use it, but doesn't understand why it is being put in that spot.