 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette Christian Schools Reacts to Syringe Exchange Program Relocation

  • 0
Lafayette Christian Schools Reacts to Syringe Exchange Program Relocation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program has not only raised concerns for parents in the Lafayette School Corporation community, but they have been left in the dark about it as well.

As we've said before, Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate are the two schools near the new location of the Syringe Exchange Program. There is a third school in that area as well.

Right next door to Sunnyside sits Lafayette Christian School. The three schools have all raised concerns about the safety of the children. What has raised the most concerns about the relocation is the fact that nobody was notified before hand.

"These students need positive role models in their life. I'm just concerned about the potential of interactions that could take place with not only our students but other students in the area," Lafayette Christian Principal Trevor Zonnefeld said. 

He said that nobody at his school was told about the relocation. The way the school found out about what was happening down the street was through this article

Zonnefeld said that the school is already looking into how they can make the school safer for their students.

"Our safety committee is reviewing it and our protocols and seeing if there is anything further that we're going to have to put in place. We are already preliminarily planning on putting up some more security cameras around our building," he said.

Zonnefeld said that he likes what the program does for the people who use it, but doesn't understand why it is being put in that spot.

Tags

Recommended for you