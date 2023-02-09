Heart Health Month: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease that unusually thickens the heart muscle.
There are many symptoms of HMC. Shortness of breath, chest pain, and symptoms of heart failure and weight gain. In children, it can cause sudden cardiac arrest.
Doctors use an echocardiogram to diagnose HCM. It varies from person to person. The disease is hereditary and passed down between generations. Franciscan Health Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Ankur Kalra, says that it’s important to check genetically tested for the disease. \
“For those who have the gene, and have a family member with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, and the gene is the same in the family member, they are at risk for developing future disease. I think an annual screening is important for them,” he said.
That doesn’t mean that the only way to have the disease is through a family member. One could be the first in his or her family to develop it.
“It could be that you are the first in your family who has had Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and no one in your family has ever been diagnosed or tested,” Kalra said.
HCM is number one cause of sudden death with athletes in the U-S. It has been a debate across the country whether athletes should get screened for HCM.
“It's an important diagnosis in athletes because one would typically not consider athletes to quote on quote have a heart disease. This is not the run of the mill heart disease that we talk about,” he said.
Many college athletic programs have their own protocols for screening. It is important to get tested for HMC, and speak with a cardiologist if it runs in the family.