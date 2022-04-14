Fire crews were on scene of an active structure fire on State Road 38

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews were on scene of an active structure fire near the Tippecanoe Mall Thursday afternoon.
The first call came in reporting smoke coming from Zarate Used Car Dealership just before 4:30.
State Road 38 East was temporarily closed between Maple Point Drive and Kingsway Drive while crew worked to put the fire out.
News 18 received footage in a viewer submission of heavy smoke billowing from the building.
It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire began, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time as staff are working to learn more.
News 18 will be sure to update you on-air and online as we learn new information.