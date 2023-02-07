February 7, PM Weather Forecast Update

Periods of rain Wednesday night to Thursday morning (with a couple t'storms) will give way to line of Thursday morning showers/thunder with cold front (with brief sun). Temperatures will then fall from 54-60 to 30s by evening.
Peak winds should run in the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. time frame & may be enhanced in that line of showers/thunder with the cold front in the morning. In fact, that will likely be what ushers in the high gusts after an already breezy to windy night to early morning.
Some scattered light rain/snow is possible afternoon-later in the day.
A few power outages are possible.
Peak gusts in knots 1 a.m. Wednesday night to 11 p.m. Thursday evening/night (gusts 45-60 mph are expected with isolated +60 mph gusts):
There is the High Wind Watch up for Thursday:
There is the band of heavy snowfall with this system from parts of Missouri to eastern Iowa, etc.
With the high winds, local near/blizzard conditions may develop. The wet nature of the snow in that zone will result in some power outages.
As for Friday-Friday night, upper level system will bring rain/snow & all snow to parts of the Midwest, Lower Ohio Valley & then into the Upper South to Appalachians. It will have convective-type snow & some banding, leading to pockets & corridors of heavy snow.
Here, it is unclear what, if any, impacts it will have. Ensembles show rain/snow & snow in part of the members for here. We will monitor.
28-32 in the morning & 34-37 looks good for Friday afternoon with north wind at 15-25 mph. Lows of near 20 to the mid 20s are expected Friday night.
There is the overall trend with the snow right now with a thinking of much of it staying southwest, south & southeast of here. HOWEVER, this is not 100% for sure!
Saturday will feature sun & highs 32-36 & lighter north to north-northeast wind 7-12 mph.
