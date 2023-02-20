February 20, PM Weather Forecast Update

So, with our late February to early March False Spring, where is Winter?
Go West & northwest!
Note the Winter Storm Watches, Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, Blizzard Warnings, High Wind Warnings & Wind Advisories.
Spring in the East, Winter in the Northern Plains & West for the next 18 days overall.
Cold front passes overnight with increasing clouds, couple to few isolated showers & southwest to west, then northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Much of the night will be in the 40s, before we cool to 30-36 (34 Greater Lafayette) behind the cold front.
Winds will diminish tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.
Highs will run 41-46 (44 Greater Lafayette).
The cold front moves back north as a warm front tomorrow night & winds crank up from the southeast. Temperatures won't fall much in the evening, then they rise overnight. So, lows of 34-40 (37 Greater Lafayette) are currently expected, rising to 40-50 (north to south) by sunrise Wednesday morning late (47 Greater Lafayette).
Clouds will be on the increase, as well. Winds may gust 22-30 mph after 2 a.m.
A few scattered showers (perhaps an isolated t'shower) will develop by sunrise Wednesday.
Showers will tend to increase during Wednesday, but the best coverage & best potential of any t'storms will tend to be over our northwestern counties.
Southeast winds will turn more southerly with time (south of US 24) & may gust 25-37 mph at times.
Highs will vary from 47-63 from northwest to the south & southeast (58 Greater Lafayette). HOWEVER.....warm front positions is very tricky. How warm we all get overall will be determined by EXACT movement of that warm front.
A round of rainfall & a few t'storms is expected Wednesday night with south & southeast winds becoming southwest with gusts 30-40 mph.
The better potential of severe weather will be south of our area Wednesday night. However, it is not 100% out of the question that SPC paints a MARGINAL RISK up to our southern & southeastern counties given the potential parameters in place. SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters are found largely in the Louisiana to Mississippi to southeastern Missouri to western Kentucky area.
Skies turn mostly sunny to sunny Thursday, but it appears another strong to high wind event may occur in the 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. time frame. West-southwest to west winds may be sustained at 25-36 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Isolated +55 mph gusts may occur. Wind Advisory will likely be issued for the viewing area. It usually takes more widespread 60 mph or greater gusts to get a High Wind Watch or Warning.
Extremely dry air will rush in from the Plains, dropping our dew points to 20-26. That said, even with rainfall the night before, given the cured, dry grasses, fire risk will go up as the dry air rapidly dries out litter, vegetation & soils.
It appears the low clouds will pivot in from the northwest after 8 p.m. with wind turning west-northwest to northwest, but diminishing to gusts of 30-45 mph, then 20-25 mph overnight.
Highs should reach 56-66 (northwest to south) & 62 at Greater Lafayette, but temperatures should rapidly fall in the 40s then 30s in the evening.
Temperatures will drop to 20-24 by early Friday morning.
Friday is really the only day resembling winter. Highs of 32-38 (36 Greater Lafayette) are expected.
Temperatures do not fall much Friday night & then rise again. Lows of 28-31 are expected, then rising to 32-35 as southerly winds kick in at 10-20 mph.
Saturday features highs 47-53 (50 Greater Lafayette) with south to southwest winds 10-20 mph. Skies will turn mostly cloudy.
With strong southwest to west winds gusting 25-35 mph, rainfall is likely part of Sunday with highs in the 50s at this point.
Rainfall & some t'storms are possible Monday with 50s & 60s.
I held off on more in the way of t'storms with severe risk & 60s to lower 70s as the storm looks to be shifting a bit more to the south.
We may turn briefly colder Tuesday with dry weather, strong west to northwest winds & highs in the 30s & 40s.
Another windy storm with rain, some t'storm & warmth is expected around March 2.
Near March 5-10 looks quite warm with a 4-day stretch of 60s to even some 70s. The warmest day is trending for March 8 with 70-75 (like the 70s in early March 1990, our main analog year). We will see. I still have good evidence to support this projection.
Just overall late this week to early March supports a lot of severe weather in the southern U.S. to the Ohio Valley (we will monitor this far north too). The Plains will get in on the severe in early March, as well.
Analog data with emphasis on 1990 (remember in early to mid & late March 1990 there were big severe weather outbreaks in the Plains), this system looks strong & negatively-tilted with potential QLCS squall line here with severe weather.
It is far out, but it is all about pattern recognition in this case & comparing our current pattern to very similar years & very similar time tables.
This will end False Spring.
I have gone with this set-up for weeks & months & the models are no picking up on it. Note how we are record warm day & night, then watch the Arctic air slicing in with that cold front.
It is not that after March 10-April 12 will be cold the entire time. The thinking is that temperatures will average BELOW NORMAL with 3-4 surges of below to well-below normal temperatures.
Also, late season snow/ice is possible, as well.
This still does not look like a 2012 situation in which we never ever really turned cold or snowy again after early February.
The pattern does not support a 2012 scenario. It does support a 1952, 1956, 1990, 1996, 2018 scenario with the later-season chill & snow/ice risk.