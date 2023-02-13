 Skip to main content
February 13, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Extremely rapid transition to traditional El Nino is underway in the Equatorial Pacific.  Also, extreme, intense upper ridge with record heat & drought in Argentina & southern Chile is bringing extremely warm surface waters to both South American coasts.

It all implies we are in rapid acceleration into El Nino from a 3-year La Nina.

In the past 7 days, surface water temperatures in the eastern Equatorial Pacific have gone up by as much as 3C!  That is very impressive!

Note the blossoming of abnormally warm waters in the eastern Equatorial Pacific & how the below normal temperatures are shifting way, way west.  You can also see the well-above normal (temperature-wise) waters off the southern Pacific & Atlantic South American coasts.

50s today (west-northwest to northwest winds 15-32 mph) will give way to 30s tonight, followed by increasing clouds Tuesday.  Winds will increase Tuesday as well.

South-southeast winds will increase to 20-40 mph with highs in the 50s.  A few showers are possible late.

A couple waves of showers will pass Tuesday night with howling south-southwest winds gusting 40-48 mph at times.  Lows will only run 50-53.

