Delphi Festive Holiday Home Tour

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour.
Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
This is a rare opportunity to get an inside look at some of the finest architecture in Delphi. Many of the buildings are more than 100 years old.
The Delphi Preservation Society relies heavily on events to maintain their organization. This event is a fundraiser for the Delphi Preservation Society, a fundraiser that is vital to their goal of maintaining Delphi's historic gems.
Delphi Preservation Society President Joe Mayfield says, "We do apply for grants on occassion, but mostly our support comes from patrons who are interested in restoring and preserving this historic building."
The tour is on December fourth from five to eight thirty. There will also be a silent auction that boasts many great items from vendors around Carroll County.
Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the Delphi Historic Home Tour.