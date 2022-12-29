December 29, PM Weather Forecast Update

TONIGHT-EARLY SATURDAY:
Showers & even a few t'storms are possible tonight with temperatures reaching 55-60 with strong south to south-southwest winds gusting +35 mph at times.
Rain is likely tomorrow, but temperatures will fall to 39-46 by late afternoon with decreasing winds that will be from the west to northwest.
Rain tapers tomorrow night with lows in the 30s.
Areas of dense fog is possible tomorrow night to early Saturday.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY:
Areas of dense fog Saturday morning will give way to lots of clouds & some spotty to patchy light rain.
This will also occur Saturday night to part of Sunday.
Some patchy fog is possible late Saturday night to Sunday morning.
Winds will not be an issue (northwest to north at 5-10 mph).
Highs will run 38-45 Saturday & 43-48 Sunday.
Rain returns Monday PM with rain & line of some storms late Monday night to early Tuesday morning before 6 a.m.
After highs of 54-60 late Monday evening, we should peak at 59-63 overnight.
There is the potential of an isolated severe storm or two (MARGINAL RISK parameters are setting up), though the main corridor of severe weather with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters is south of our area.
South to southwest winds may gust +40 mph at times Monday-Monday night.
Temperatures will fall Tuesday into the 40s with with strong west to northwest wind & some patchy rain.
Colder weather is with us for late week, but it will be dry.
