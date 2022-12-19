December 19, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast-Very Impactful Winter Weather Ahead with Flash Freeze, Blizzard Conditions, Dangerous Wind Chills Ahead

Few flurries & light snow showers are possible tonight-very early tomorrow & again tomorrow night. Otherwise it is tranquil with lack of much wind now to Wednesday with seasonable cold for late December.
MOST IMPACTFUL CHRISTMAS TIME WEATHER FOR THE AREA SINCE 1983.....
BIG WEATHER IMPACTS THURSDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY.....& EVEN SUNDAY.....
Has been looking like another snow/ice system after Christmas to near New Year's.
Thoughts are that this system will pivot through Midwest Monday or Tuesday of next week as vigorous Alberta Clipper with wind & snow.
Track is uncertain, however.
Nonetheless, it will bring blowing & drifting snow to the area Monday-Tuesday to Wednesday even if we miss out on a lot of the snow.
Canadian & U.S. modeling has it bringing a few inches of new snow just west of our area. However, Euro has us getting the few inches of snow.
I really prefer the Euro right now, but I still put snow with question mark for Monday (&/or possibly Tuesday).
The thermal gradient or baroclinic zone seems to match up better with the Euro per analog (history of very similar situations). The clipper would ride that baroclinic zone southeastward with the sweet spot for frontagenetical banding of snow here. That's my early thinking anway.
Big warm-up occurs after that. It may actually just rain & be very foggy at the start of January.
Another Arctic Blast is looming, however.
Thoughts are that after much milder weather (with even some 50s), we turn bitterly cold with more snow in late January to early February. More overnight lows below zero with less than -20 wind chills are expected.
Late February to early March should cycle back mild, it appears.
Analog data & long-range trends in the Pacific suggest mid-March ice/snow hit with big cold, cold shot, then much warmer at the end of March.