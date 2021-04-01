Clear

Purdue students build "Couch Cart"

Purdue students at the Joshua House have built what they call the "Couch Cart": a motorized love-seat. Over the last month, their creation has caught the attention of students across campus.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 11:32 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 11:53 AM
Posted By: Peter Hulett

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Students at the Joshua House at Purdue University have built what they call the "Couch Cart": a motorized love seat placed on a cart they bought. Housemate and Purdue Student Ethan Cox explains.

"It is a couch that we had lying around, a cart from Menards, and a bunch of go-kart parts we bought online," Cox said.

You wouldn't be judged for taking a second glance. The beauty of the couch cart is it's simplicity. An electric Motor is attached to the underside of a small garden cart. On top is a board with holes, where two pegs on the bottom of the love seat fit.

"It's nothing serious, it wasn't for a class project or anything, we just thought it would be a fun time," Cox said.

The couch cart is now famous at Purdue University. It has been spotted on social media a number of times. Housemates say whenever they're driving around, people are sure to stare and comment on the motorized love seat.

The couch cart started as a dream from a former housemate. The original idea was to simply have a couch that was pulled from something in front. Nate Shumaker decided this Christmas it was time to put that dream to reality with a small change.

With money he was given over the holiday, he began to purchase go-kart parts. Months were spent building and perfecting the couch cart. Now, they travel in comfort and style.

"I just like that I'm driving a couch cart, it's that simple," Shumaker said.

"That was the goal when I built it, just to have an electric couch cart."

It is, in their own words, absurd. But that's the point, to make people smile.

"Every time I walk past that thing I kind of just chuckle to myself," Cox said.

"It's here, and we have it, and it works, and it's absurd. It's a great time."

While it has a top speed of 12 miles per hour and a turn radius of about what you would expect from a love seat, it's best metric is the happiness it brings to those who see it.

"Making people happy, enjoying the opportunity to work on a fun project with each other and share that with everyone who can witness is," Shumaker said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Lafayette
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 40°
Kokomo
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Rensselaer
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Lafayette
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 40°
Danville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Frankfort
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Frankfort
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Monticello
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Monticello
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Logansport
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Warmer With Plenty Of Sunshine
WLFI Radar
WLFI Temps
WLFI Planner

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 687713

Reported Deaths: 13048
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion936811697
Lake50059921
Allen37855663
Hamilton33520403
St. Joseph32337529
Elkhart26377428
Vanderburgh21776390
Tippecanoe20962210
Johnson17080369
Porter16650292
Hendricks16386307
Clark12441187
Madison12084333
Vigo12000241
Monroe10955166
LaPorte10303202
Delaware10138182
Howard9451209
Kosciusko8865112
Bartholomew7718151
Hancock7705136
Warrick7602155
Floyd7436174
Wayne6794196
Grant6648166
Boone637299
Morgan6286135
Dubois6031116
Marshall5629107
Cass5625102
Dearborn559873
Henry551799
Noble525480
Jackson482567
Shelby470795
Lawrence4255117
Harrison421570
Gibson420987
Montgomery408986
Clinton407153
DeKalb397681
Miami368565
Huntington367780
Whitley365340
Knox360788
Steuben351957
Putnam348060
Wabash342077
Adams333851
Jasper333746
Ripley331066
White303254
Jefferson301578
Daviess287798
Wells278280
Decatur276392
Fayette275359
Greene267185
Posey266233
Scott256253
Clay247244
LaGrange246770
Randolph231279
Spencer225831
Washington223429
Jennings222846
Sullivan206441
Fountain206244
Starke195652
Owen188256
Fulton186939
Jay182928
Carroll181420
Perry177636
Orange173952
Rush167624
Vermillion163843
Franklin163335
Tipton158343
Parke142816
Blackford130429
Pike129134
Pulaski110845
Newton100533
Brown97240
Crawford96213
Benton93113
Martin81715
Warren77415
Switzerland7668
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406

COVID-19 Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE

Closings related to the prevention of the COVID-19 can be found on our Closings page.

Most Popular Stories

Community Events