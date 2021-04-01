Purdue students build "Couch Cart"

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Students at the Joshua House at Purdue University have built what they call the "Couch Cart": a motorized love seat placed on a cart they bought. Housemate and Purdue Student Ethan Cox explains.

"It is a couch that we had lying around, a cart from Menards, and a bunch of go-kart parts we bought online," Cox said.

You wouldn't be judged for taking a second glance. The beauty of the couch cart is it's simplicity. An electric Motor is attached to the underside of a small garden cart. On top is a board with holes, where two pegs on the bottom of the love seat fit.

"It's nothing serious, it wasn't for a class project or anything, we just thought it would be a fun time," Cox said.

The couch cart is now famous at Purdue University. It has been spotted on social media a number of times. Housemates say whenever they're driving around, people are sure to stare and comment on the motorized love seat.

The couch cart started as a dream from a former housemate. The original idea was to simply have a couch that was pulled from something in front. Nate Shumaker decided this Christmas it was time to put that dream to reality with a small change.

With money he was given over the holiday, he began to purchase go-kart parts. Months were spent building and perfecting the couch cart. Now, they travel in comfort and style.

"I just like that I'm driving a couch cart, it's that simple," Shumaker said.

"That was the goal when I built it, just to have an electric couch cart."

It is, in their own words, absurd. But that's the point, to make people smile.

"Every time I walk past that thing I kind of just chuckle to myself," Cox said.

"It's here, and we have it, and it works, and it's absurd. It's a great time."

While it has a top speed of 12 miles per hour and a turn radius of about what you would expect from a love seat, it's best metric is the happiness it brings to those who see it.

"Making people happy, enjoying the opportunity to work on a fun project with each other and share that with everyone who can witness is," Shumaker said.