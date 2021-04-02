Clear

Local school superintendent shares concerns about the state's proposed funding formula

Indiana legislators are working to pass the public school funding formula for the 2021 to 2022 school year, and one local school district may not get the full amount of funding needed.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:29 PM
Posted By: Samantha Thieke

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker said the state's proposed funding formula for public schools is flawed.

"That's ridiculous with the efforts that are made in West Lafayette as well as all of our other school corporations," Klinker said.

West Lafayette Community School Corporation Superintendent Rocky Killion agrees. He says, based on the proposed formula, it's unlikely they'll get the full increase in funding.

"In order for us to get this 10% increase, we have to grow by 172 students in enrollment this year," Killion explained.

He said it's an unrealistic goal.

"Since I've been here, we've never grown by 172 students," said Killion. "We're a small school district, landlocked boundaries."

Each year, legislators put together a formula showing what schools can expect to see the next year. The numbers are based on funding per student using average daily membership and attendance.

According to Killion, WLCSC is currently the third lowest supported district in the state when it comes to per-student funding.

Even if they don't get the full 10% increase, they get a slight increase regardless of enrollment. Right now, West Lafayette is set to go up by about $147 per student between the 2021 and 2022 school year.

"That is a very small increase per student even though our costs are much higher," Killion added.

The corporation is currently using referendum funding to pay for any additional costs not covered by the state. It expires December 31, 2024.

"If we ever, at some point, lost the referendum, we're looking at major cuts and probably class sizes in the 30's to low 40's at the elementary and intermediate schools," he said.

Currently, the average class size is about 21 students.

Killion hopes legislators make some changes, and those include the one-third of the state's education funding boost going to the voucher program.

He said that's a lot of money for a system that serves about 10% of Indiana students.

"We should be putting our resources into where 90% of the students are enrolled," Killion said.

Klinker said enrollment increases shouldn't be the only factor when in comes to increasing funding.

"In school learning, e-learning, that's a lot of work," Klinker said. "Base it on the work that's being done."

Right now, the funding formula is in the Senate.

Republican State Sen. Ron Alting said he wants to see changes made that would increase funding overall for public schools.

News 18 reached out to several legislators who support the current formula, our calls and emails were not returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Lafayette
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 50°
Kokomo
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Rensselaer
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 39°
Lafayette
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 50°
Danville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 41°
Frankfort
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Frankfort
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Logansport
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Logansport
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Logansport
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Warmer With Plenty Of Sunshine
WLFI Radar
WLFI Temps
WLFI Planner

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 687713

Reported Deaths: 13048
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion936811697
Lake50059921
Allen37855663
Hamilton33520403
St. Joseph32337529
Elkhart26377428
Vanderburgh21776390
Tippecanoe20962210
Johnson17080369
Porter16650292
Hendricks16386307
Clark12441187
Madison12084333
Vigo12000241
Monroe10955166
LaPorte10303202
Delaware10138182
Howard9451209
Kosciusko8865112
Bartholomew7718151
Hancock7705136
Warrick7602155
Floyd7436174
Wayne6794196
Grant6648166
Boone637299
Morgan6286135
Dubois6031116
Marshall5629107
Cass5625102
Dearborn559873
Henry551799
Noble525480
Jackson482567
Shelby470795
Lawrence4255117
Harrison421570
Gibson420987
Montgomery408986
Clinton407153
DeKalb397681
Miami368565
Huntington367780
Whitley365340
Knox360788
Steuben351957
Putnam348060
Wabash342077
Adams333851
Jasper333746
Ripley331066
White303254
Jefferson301578
Daviess287798
Wells278280
Decatur276392
Fayette275359
Greene267185
Posey266233
Scott256253
Clay247244
LaGrange246770
Randolph231279
Spencer225831
Washington223429
Jennings222846
Sullivan206441
Fountain206244
Starke195652
Owen188256
Fulton186939
Jay182928
Carroll181420
Perry177636
Orange173952
Rush167624
Vermillion163843
Franklin163335
Tipton158343
Parke142816
Blackford130429
Pike129134
Pulaski110845
Newton100533
Brown97240
Crawford96213
Benton93113
Martin81715
Warren77415
Switzerland7668
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406

COVID-19 Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE

Closings related to the prevention of the COVID-19 can be found on our Closings page.

Most Popular Stories

Community Events