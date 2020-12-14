Local family steps in to purchase small business

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—It's unfortunately true that many small businesses will not survive this pandemic but fortunately that won't be the story for Pink Walrus in Lafayette. Pink Walrus is a frozen yogurt establishment in Lafayette.

In August the previous family who owned the shop decided to put the establishment up for sale but keep the business operational until it was sold. The family said they would only sell it if the owners were local.

Well, that wish came true and prevented a small business from leaving our community, thanks to the Glick family purchasing the space.

"We saw it went up for sale and we have fond memories of this establishment," said New Co-Owner and General Manager of Pink Walrus, Lindsey Glick.

Lindsey Glick is married to Jordan Glick who is the brother to Aaron Glick. I know, that was a lot but does the name Glick sound familiar?

You may remember News 18 reporting on Aaron Glick's Tony win last year for his work as a producer in a play called "The Boys in the Band."

Even though he lives in New York, he's still very much a part of the Greater Lafayette community. He and his husband Nick partnered with his brother and sister in law to purchase Pink Walrus.

"Warren Buffett says invest in what you know so owning a place that brings joy through dessert is a dream come true," said Aaron.

The Glick family purchased Pink Walrus in November. Aaron and his husband, Nick have been helping on the marketing side. He said it was an easy yes to step in and help.

"When you love where you are from finding ways to give back is the right thing to do," said Aaron.

As for the Pink Walrus, Lindsey says they aren't planning on changing much. They want other families to create good memories in its original setting just as theirs did.

"We wanted to own a small business just to really be a part of Lafayette, " said Lindsey. "We have all grown up here."

Lindsey also told News 18 that Pink Walrus is participating in Greater Lafayette's shop small scavenger hunt. For more information on that click here.

For more information on Pink Walrus click on its name anywhere you see it highlighted in the article.