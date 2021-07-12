Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Indiana family's barn helped team achieve softball ambitions

Sean Thomasson has always been a proud girl dad.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 9:18 AM
Posted By: AP

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Sean Thomasson has always been a proud girl dad.

A decade ago, when his daughters Halee and Ariel were starting sports, he had difficulties finding a place for them to practice softball, particularly in the winter and rainier months. The girls wanted to learn the game, however, and it was an activity for them to bond with their dad.

Thomasson took matters into his own hands as someone with land in rural Southern Indiana who wanted to see his daughters chase their dreams. He constructed a 25-by-50-foot pole barn with 12-foot ceilings. Its floor has the same dirt you’ll find on any outdoor diamond.

Voilà, an indoor softball facility to be used year-round. A place where the girls could better themselves.

You could fit 10 of them inside for run drills back then. That’s out of the question now that they’re women, but the pitching machines and nets are still in place. It’s still being put to good use.

The family has spent hundreds, if not thousands, of hours practicing softball at their facility. And Thomasson coached younger daughter Ariel up until two years ago.

The weekend before Father’s Day in June was the culmination of all that hard work.

“It’s kind of like a cloud nine and gets you floating a little bit,” Thomasson said.

Ariel, a senior pitcher, led Boonville High School to the IHSAA Class 3A state softball championship with a 1-0 victory over Guerin Catholic. It was Boonville’s first title since 2006 – and it happened on a walk-off squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh.

She had nine strikeouts in her gutsiest performance of the season as the Pioneers’ “workhorse,” her head coach said. Ariel had 188 strikeouts this season. Her ERA was roughly 1.50. She fueled them throughout their postseason run from inside the circle.

Winning state is her proudest moment. It’s one of Thomasson’s proudest as a father, too.

“He’s always had confidence in me and my sister throughout all of our sports,” Ariel said. “No matter what we did, he was always there and always supporting.”’

Thomasson added: “That’s the most emotion and joy I’ve ever seen her show in softball, and she’s had a pretty good career. It makes me very proud to see what she’s accomplished.”

They’ve spent so much time with softball over the past 10 years. Thomasson got them started, and then Ariel began pitching because that’s what her older sister did. Eventually, she became more passionate about the game than Halee, and she’s going to continue playing collegiately at Rose-Hulman.

Thomasson coached them both while their mother, Sherri, said she took on the “softball mom” role of carrying the bags and bringing snacks.

“He was a good coach, but as you might know, sometimes fathers and daughters don’t get along as well when you’re coaching,” Sherri Thomasson joked. “He’s coached her since she was a little girl along, with my brother-in-law, from T-ball all the way through 16U. The two of them working together worked very well.”

Sean Thomasson and Ariel each admitted to butting heads sometimes. It’s natural.

“I always know what he’s trying to tell me is very important. Whether he thinks it or not, I do take it to heart,” Ariel said.

Her father added: “Ariel is a very determined young lady, and once she sets her mind on doing something, she wants to accomplish it.”

Well, it led to a state championship, right?

Thomasson did his best to fight tears as they hugged postgame. Ariel was already crying. They’d shared a travel softball world series title in Tampa a handful of years ago, but this was special. The Pioneers brought their community together.

He kept repeating, “I’m so proud of you.”

It was her who instilled the work ethic Ariel shows every time she enters the circle. She doesn’t get rattled or frustrated. He taught her to simply pitch up the pieces and go to the next pitch whenever she allows a hit.

The morning after Boonville won – technically the same morning – the Thomassons woke up and headed to Newburgh to watch the Boonville feeder softball team play in a tournament.

Ariel was still wearing her championship shirt and medal. And as she approached the dugout to huddle with the girls, she could see the gleam in each of their eyes. They look up to Ariel and her teammates.

Eventually, all of their careers are going to end – some sooner than others – but they’re all role models for the next generation.

“If you don’t have people to look up to, you’re not going to be interested,” Ariel said. “It really means a lot to me that these girls look up to me.”

And it’s all because she looks up to her dad. And because he taught her a game 10 years ago that’s had a profound impact on her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
West Lafayette
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Kokomo
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rensselaer
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fowler
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Williamsport
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Crawfordsville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Frankfort
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Delphi
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Monticello
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Logansport
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Muggy with scattered showers & storms...
WLFI Temps
WLFI Planner

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427

COVID-19 Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE

Closings related to the prevention of the COVID-19 can be found on our Closings page.

Most Popular Stories

Community Events