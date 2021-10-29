LIVE STREAM 2 p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE October 29 with Matt Painter, Purdue basketball legend Walter Jordan

Join us Friday for Gold and Black LIVE at 2:00 p.m. On today's live stream our special guests will be Matt Painter, Purdue basketball legend Walter Jordan.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|136438
|2147
|Lake
|66914
|1177
|Allen
|58639
|813
|Hamilton
|46700
|469
|St. Joseph
|44805
|622
|Elkhart
|36235
|515
|Vanderburgh
|32427
|483
|Tippecanoe
|28128
|262
|Johnson
|25299
|448
|Hendricks
|24051
|364
|Porter
|23103
|369
|Madison
|18939
|415
|Clark
|18856
|257
|Vigo
|17620
|305
|Monroe
|15395
|200
|LaPorte
|15315
|252
|Delaware
|15193
|266
|Howard
|14933
|294
|Kosciusko
|12516
|149
|Hancock
|11815
|178
|Bartholomew
|11765
|181
|Warrick
|11340
|189
|Floyd
|11220
|217
|Wayne
|11072
|255
|Grant
|10240
|222
|Morgan
|9535
|180
|Boone
|9002
|117
|Dubois
|8317
|134
|Henry
|8306
|155
|Dearborn
|8277
|96
|Noble
|8128
|108
|Marshall
|8054
|136
|Cass
|7594
|123
|Lawrence
|7514
|172
|Shelby
|7249
|119
|Jackson
|7059
|90
|Gibson
|6646
|115
|Harrison
|6556
|94
|Huntington
|6490
|100
|Knox
|6453
|108
|DeKalb
|6429
|102
|Montgomery
|6338
|113
|Miami
|5994
|98
|Putnam
|5870
|80
|Clinton
|5818
|72
|Whitley
|5737
|56
|Steuben
|5726
|77
|Jasper
|5419
|86
|Wabash
|5400
|105
|Jefferson
|5165
|97
|Ripley
|5050
|90
|Adams
|4888
|77
|Daviess
|4709
|116
|Scott
|4425
|76
|Greene
|4302
|96
|Clay
|4297
|60
|Wells
|4273
|88
|White
|4246
|65
|Decatur
|4188
|105
|Fayette
|4077
|88
|Jennings
|3935
|63
|Posey
|3792
|44
|LaGrange
|3659
|79
|Washington
|3624
|51
|Randolph
|3502
|100
|Spencer
|3419
|43
|Fountain
|3384
|60
|Sullivan
|3319
|52
|Starke
|3225
|71
|Fulton
|3184
|68
|Owen
|3178
|71
|Orange
|2967
|64
|Jay
|2875
|46
|Franklin
|2671
|43
|Rush
|2669
|32
|Perry
|2668
|52
|Carroll
|2642
|35
|Vermillion
|2615
|54
|Parke
|2330
|29
|Pike
|2303
|44
|Tipton
|2299
|59
|Blackford
|1967
|43
|Pulaski
|1859
|57
|Newton
|1614
|49
|Crawford
|1608
|26
|Benton
|1517
|17
|Brown
|1487
|47
|Martin
|1405
|19
|Switzerland
|1364
|11
|Warren
|1220
|16
|Union
|1074
|16
|Ohio
|858
|13
|Unassigned
|0
|549
As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE
Closings related to the prevention of the COVID-19 can be found on our Closings page.