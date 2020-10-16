Clear

LIVE STREAM 2 p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE Oct. 16 with guests Purdue Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Join us today for Gold and Black LIVE at 2:00 p.m. On today's live stream our guests will be Purdue Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Staff Reporters

Join us today for Gold and Black LIVE at 2:00 p.m. On today's live stream our guests will be Purdue Men's Basketball Coach Matt Painter and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

