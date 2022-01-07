Clear
Gold and Black LIVE January 7 with Jackson Anthrop and Tim Newton.

Special guests will be standout receiver Jackson Anthrop and the voice of Purdue football Tim Newton.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 10:17 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2022 3:04 PM
Posted By: Gordon Jackson

Join us Friday for Gold and Black LIVE at 2:00 p.m Special guests are standout receiver Jackson Anthrop and the voice of Purdue football Tim Newton.

Bitterly cold followed by bit of a warm up with strong winds & freezing rain, rain & some sleet by Saturday evening-night...
