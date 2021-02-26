LIVE STREAM 2 p.m. Gold and Black LIVE Feb 26 with special guests Peyton Stovall and Purdue Baseball Coach Greg Goff

Join us today for Gold and Black LIVE at 2:00 p.m. On today's live stream our special guests will be Peyton Stovall and Purdue Baseball Coach Greg Goff.
App viewers click HERE to watch the stream.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|90327
|1628
|Lake
|48239
|872
|Allen
|35663
|632
|Hamilton
|31929
|395
|St. Joseph
|29721
|510
|Elkhart
|25306
|412
|Vanderburgh
|21173
|377
|Tippecanoe
|19873
|199
|Johnson
|16290
|355
|Porter
|15896
|268
|Hendricks
|15765
|300
|Clark
|11885
|179
|Madison
|11704
|315
|Vigo
|11538
|229
|Monroe
|10285
|159
|Delaware
|9815
|178
|LaPorte
|9732
|195
|Howard
|9030
|195
|Kosciusko
|8529
|108
|Bartholomew
|7412
|147
|Hancock
|7392
|128
|Warrick
|7389
|147
|Floyd
|7172
|165
|Wayne
|6616
|189
|Grant
|6411
|157
|Morgan
|6054
|124
|Boone
|6053
|88
|Dubois
|5885
|111
|Dearborn
|5423
|66
|Henry
|5407
|92
|Marshall
|5406
|104
|Cass
|5396
|99
|Noble
|5081
|76
|Jackson
|4636
|64
|Shelby
|4593
|90
|Lawrence
|4165
|111
|Gibson
|4010
|81
|Harrison
|3970
|61
|Clinton
|3937
|53
|Montgomery
|3842
|83
|DeKalb
|3840
|78
|Knox
|3557
|84
|Miami
|3556
|63
|Whitley
|3478
|35
|Huntington
|3412
|76
|Steuben
|3371
|55
|Wabash
|3297
|76
|Putnam
|3273
|59
|Ripley
|3256
|61
|Adams
|3215
|49
|Jasper
|3142
|43
|White
|2961
|51
|Jefferson
|2933
|70
|Daviess
|2846
|96
|Fayette
|2708
|56
|Decatur
|2697
|88
|Greene
|2606
|79
|Posey
|2601
|31
|Wells
|2565
|74
|Scott
|2496
|49
|LaGrange
|2405
|70
|Clay
|2397
|44
|Randolph
|2252
|76
|Spencer
|2166
|30
|Jennings
|2141
|44
|Washington
|2093
|27
|Sullivan
|2026
|39
|Fountain
|2009
|42
|Starke
|1869
|50
|Owen
|1818
|53
|Fulton
|1777
|37
|Jay
|1773
|28
|Carroll
|1761
|18
|Perry
|1730
|35
|Orange
|1707
|50
|Rush
|1643
|22
|Vermillion
|1595
|41
|Franklin
|1588
|35
|Tipton
|1458
|41
|Parke
|1384
|15
|Pike
|1274
|32
|Blackford
|1203
|27
|Pulaski
|1064
|44
|Newton
|964
|31
|Brown
|948
|39
|Benton
|916
|13
|Crawford
|904
|13
|Martin
|800
|14
|Switzerland
|752
|7
|Warren
|752
|12
|Union
|669
|10
|Ohio
|529
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|429
