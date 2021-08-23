Clear

Blood in Lafayette dumpster leads to body in garbage truck

Officials said it is considered a suspicious death.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 12:53 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 5:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Reporters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Human blood found in a dumpster leads police to a human body in a garbage truck. According to Sgt. Ian O’Shields, police were called about 8 a.m. after blood was found in a dumpster behind Foundation Building Materials on Rascal Drive.

O’Shields said the truck that emptied the dumpster was tracked down and diverted at 18th and Brady. The truck was taken back to the transfer station on North Ninth Street Road. It was then emptied and the body of a man was found.

O’Shields said the transfer station is considered a crime scene, and police are collecting evidence as it is considered a suspicious death. 

"It appears to be an isolated incident, but it investigators are working hard to piece together what occurred and we'll provide more information when we get it," he said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said their office is handling it as a homicide until an autopsy is done.

O'Shields said the employee calling the police was the right thing to do.

News 18 reached out to the company that owns the business where the bloody dumpster was found, but they declined to make a statement.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
West Lafayette
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Kokomo
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rensselaer
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Fowler
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Williamsport
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Crawfordsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Frankfort
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Delphi
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Monticello
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Logansport
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Hot & muggy to oppressive weather...
WLFI Temps
WLFI Planner

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 817149

Reported Deaths: 14228
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1121341840
Lake586021044
Allen46280710
Hamilton39274431
St. Joseph38374570
Elkhart30555477
Vanderburgh25665410
Tippecanoe24637236
Johnson20260399
Porter20124329
Hendricks19295325
Clark14970204
Madison14679353
Vigo13631260
Monroe13150183
LaPorte12970227
Delaware11782200
Howard11567245
Kosciusko10119125
Hancock9352153
Warrick8990158
Bartholomew8840157
Floyd8822189
Grant7823183
Wayne7696204
Boone7571107
Morgan7427149
Dubois6630118
Marshall6597117
Dearborn638778
Henry6376115
Cass6349113
Noble634293
Lawrence5609132
Jackson552477
Shelby542698
Gibson507197
Huntington500484
Harrison499378
Montgomery491694
DeKalb487588
Clinton487259
Knox455891
Miami446974
Whitley444846
Steuben435863
Putnam433663
Jasper416358
Wabash400584
Jefferson390090
Adams387658
Ripley373671
White351354
Daviess3328101
Wells323981
Scott319359
Greene318186
Decatur315793
Clay315550
Posey309337
Fayette301266
LaGrange285273
Washington274940
Jennings268752
Spencer263731
Randolph260384
Fountain255551
Owen241860
Starke241259
Sullivan240446
Orange222456
Fulton222047
Jay216732
Carroll215724
Perry213140
Vermillion197645
Rush189227
Tipton185850
Franklin184435
Parke174317
Pike155335
Blackford142933
Pulaski130550
Newton126940
Benton116915
Brown114444
Crawford114218
Martin100115
Warren95215
Switzerland9398
Union79310
Ohio64411
Unassigned0431

COVID-19 Important links and resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE

Closings related to the prevention of the COVID-19 can be found on our Closings page.

Most Popular Stories

Community Events