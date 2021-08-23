Blood in Lafayette dumpster leads to body in garbage truck

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Human blood found in a dumpster leads police to a human body in a garbage truck. According to Sgt. Ian O’Shields, police were called about 8 a.m. after blood was found in a dumpster behind Foundation Building Materials on Rascal Drive.

O’Shields said the truck that emptied the dumpster was tracked down and diverted at 18th and Brady. The truck was taken back to the transfer station on North Ninth Street Road. It was then emptied and the body of a man was found.

O’Shields said the transfer station is considered a crime scene, and police are collecting evidence as it is considered a suspicious death.

"It appears to be an isolated incident, but it investigators are working hard to piece together what occurred and we'll provide more information when we get it," he said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said their office is handling it as a homicide until an autopsy is done.

O'Shields said the employee calling the police was the right thing to do.

News 18 reached out to the company that owns the business where the bloody dumpster was found, but they declined to make a statement.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.