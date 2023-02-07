Vinny Martorano is a multi-platform journalist for News 18. He joined the WLFI news team in January of 2023. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in journalism and telecommunications in December of 2022.
During his time at Ball State, Vinny worked for Ball State's on-campus news organization, NewsLink Indiana. In his time at NewsLink Indiana, he worked as a news and sports reporter, anchor, and Assistant Sports Director. Vinny also interned at WANE 15 in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the summer of 2022. He was also the host of his own radio show, "The Fantasy Express", at Ball State's radio organization, WCRD.
Vinny was born and raised in Vernon Hills, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago. He enjoys watching and following sports, as well as hanging out with friends. His favorite sports teams are the Chicago Bulls, Bears, and Cubs.
Vinny loves meeting and talking to new people, so if you see him out, make sure to say hello!