Marcus Truscio is a multimedia journalist. He joined WLFI in May of 2022. He is a student at Purdue pursuing a degree in Media and Mass Communication. He also has a minor in Spanish.
At Purdue he was the executive producer of Purdue’s weekly student-run newscast, Fast Track. Marcus is also very interested in the weather. You may see him filling in as a part of Storm Team 18 from time to time.
Marcus loves to spend time outdoors and travel. He takes every opportunity to go on adventures whether it’s a hike at Turkey Run or the Grand Canyon.
Marcus is from a New Jersey suburb of New York City. He says he enjoys the Greater Lafayette Area and loves how much he’s learned about the community in his time here so far. If you see him out and about, say hello!