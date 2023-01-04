Kara Porzuczek is a Multi-Platform Journalist and Fill-in Anchor for News 18. Kara joined WLFI in November of 2022. She is a 2022 graduate of the Ball State University College of Communications, Information and Media. She earned a degree in Telecommunications and Journalism with a concentration in News.
During her time at Ball State she was a part of NewsLink Indiana and Waking Up with Cardinal Weather as a News and Sports Anchor, News Reporter and Assistant Producer. Kara also participated in Ball State's late night show, BSU Tonight, as a Host, member of the Talent Pool and a Production Assistant.
This past Summer Kara interned at Fox 59 on the lifestyle show Indy Now. The previous Summer she worked in New York as the Digital Media Specialist with Project Morry.
In her free time Kara loves to sing, watch movies and spend time with her family and friends. As a pop culture nerd she knows way too many facts about the media and those in it.
Kara has loved moving to West Lafayette and getting to know the area and residents of Tippecanoe County. She looks forward to learning even more and continuing to connect with the community.