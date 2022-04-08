Construction on the new Purdue Animal Hospital has been completed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Vet students and animal owners alike are now able to use the brand new Purdue Animal Hospital.
The 163,000 square foot, David and Bonnie Brunner Animal Hospital was open to the public on Friday. The new animal hospital adds extra space for the equine hospital, the farm animal hospital, and also helped update the small animal hospital.
The new facility will add extra capacity for more vet students to learn at Purdue, and the country is currently in dire need for more vets. The new addition will be helping to add space for the pet and animal owners in the Greater Lafayette Area.
"It provides a service that is quite unique. People, especially in Tippecanoe County, have pretty easy access to world-class clinical and diagnostic facilities," said Dr. Willie M. Reed, the Dean at the Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine.
Construction of the new animal hospital began two years ago.
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction process was never slowed, and the new hospital is slated to open on time.