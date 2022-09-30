 Skip to main content
YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza

A large crowd is gathered at the Big Four Depot in downtown Lafayette for Light Up Riehle Plaza; an event that raises awareness for domestic violence as well as breast cancer awareness.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month.

October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.

President and CEO Lindsey Mickler says just talking about it can help prevent tragedy.

"We do need to talk about it and we do need to get that messaging and awareness out into the community," Mickler said. "Knowledge is power, and so connect to us for resources for education and also support 24/7."

The event was also a kick-off for the Power of the Purse Campaign.

It's a month-long community-building fundraising and awareness event for all YWCA Greater Lafayette programs.

