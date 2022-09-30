YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month.
October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.
President and CEO Lindsey Mickler says just talking about it can help prevent tragedy.
"We do need to talk about it and we do need to get that messaging and awareness out into the community," Mickler said. "Knowledge is power, and so connect to us for resources for education and also support 24/7."
The event was also a kick-off for the Power of the Purse Campaign.
It's a month-long community-building fundraising and awareness event for all YWCA Greater Lafayette programs.