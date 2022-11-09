YWCA getting ready for Holiday Bingo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is gearing up for the annual Holiday Bingo and Silent Auction taking place Thursday night.
The event serves as a fundraiser for all YWCA programs such as Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention, Women's Wellness Program, Empowerment Services, and Racial Social Justice. These services provide domestic violence survivors with safe shelter, legal advocacy and support, health screenings and diagnostic procedures for women in need, and racial and social justice education.
Chief Development Officer, Elizabeth Harwood says not only does the event support a good cause, it's also a lot of fun.
"Everybody really gets into the bingo, we also have pull tabs and 50/50 raffle tickets for sale," Harwood said. "And of course the auction, we have some really, really neat stuff up for auction and it's really exciting towards the end when the bids get really high."
Harwood also says that it's exciting to be able to hold the event in-person once again.
"It's really refreshing to get everybody back together, back in one room because you can really feel the excitement," she said. "Like I said before, there is just so much fun to be had here and you really don't get that kind of energy when you have those virtual events. So we're really happy to be here."
Holiday Bingo will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the YWCA Greater Lafayette building.
Tickets include dinner, 10 games of bingo, and participation in the silent auction.
Tickets are $45, $340 for a table of eight, and $400 for a table of ten.
If you would like to purchase tickets online, click HERE.