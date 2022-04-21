YWCA Clay Bowl fundraiser returns in full-force

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After a few years of carry-out only events, the annual YWCA Clay Bowl fundraiser was back in full-force on Thursday.
Every year, the YWCA hosts a lunch and dinner where people pay for a meal and a hand-made bowl. The bowls are made and donated by the Greater Lafayette Clay Guild, with the guild donating more than 400 bowls this year. Lindsey Mickler at the Y said events like these are crucial to ensure the success of their mission of keeping women safe.
The ability to provide a safe space for an individual or family that has not had that maybe for the first time ever. That all costs money. So, we appreciate the support, we appreciate this community, and we are honored and privileged at YWCA of Greater Lafayette to provide this service," Mickler said.
If you missed the lunch session, you still have a chance to make the dinner. The dinner begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. It's a great opportunity to pick up some great local art and help the YWCA.