Youth workers learn about gang prevention

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People who work with kids in greater Lafayette know more about keeping them out of gang activity after a presentation at the YWCA Tuesday.
The Tippecanoe Child Abuse Prevention Council and Tippecanoe Court Appointed Special Advocates hosted the event.
"Here in Tippecanoe County, you don't think that the children here or the young people are involved in things like that," Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer Judith Hahn said.
Hahn attended the event to learn more about what to look out for when helping abused and neglected children stay away from gang activity.
A few things about Lafayette Police Sgt. Michael Zambon's speech surprised her.
"The number of young children really caught me," she said. "I was amazed that there was that many, and they started as young as 11 years old."
"Some of the crimes we see here, locally, that are associated with our criminal gang members are going to be the criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and more often than not it's the shooting into a home," Zambon told the crowd. "That's been kind of a trend here as we have shootings where it's into an occupied house, we've been very lucky that nobody's been hit."
Zambon said social media is where much of today's gang-related activity happens, like selling drugs and weapons on encrypted messaging apps like Telegram.
As for recruiting members, he said a certain type of kid is often most vulnerable.
"They're going to look for kids with broken homes, they're going to look for people who are having a tough [time] finding where their next meal is going to come from, parents are working two or three jobs trying to make ends meet," he said. "Someone who knows what they're doing in recruitment will come in and say 'Hey, you can come crash at my place.'"
He said the best way to prevent a child from being recruited into a gang is by spending time with them, being present and monitoring their social media activity.
"We need to be aware that it's out there, and that's really the only way to kind of defeat it and get it to move on, is by making people aware that it's out there," Zambon said. In his presentation, he said sports and other organized after-school activities can help prevent a child from falling victim to gang recruitment tactics.