Workreation program combines fun with community service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A program through Lafayette Parks and Recreation is combining community service with a little bit of fun.
The program is called Workreation and is meant to get kids involved in the community while working toward a reward.
Participants, ages 7-17, spend one hour during the weekday mornings cleaning up and maintaining Lafayette's Parks. At the end of the hour, the kids are rewarded with a pass that can be used for admission to any of Lafayette's aquatic facilities.
According to Pool and Grounds Manager, Gabe Obermiller, it's a great way to teach kids teamwork and responsibility.
"A lot of these kids haven't had their first job yet or anything," Obermiller said. "But, there is something to be said about getting that reward, a little pool pass at the end for helping out the community, helping out the parks and keeping the parks clean. It's a really cool thing to see especially when they're excited to get their pool pass in the end."
In addition to being held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Columbian Park, Workreation is also held on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 at Castaway Bay and the same time on Tuesdays at Vinton Pool.
"Bring in those registration forms to me or the park offices and we'll put them on file and we can get them started at any point in the summer," Obermiller said.
Workreation runs through July 29th and you can register here.