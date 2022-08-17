Work finishes on Chauncy Avenue, West Lafayette Public Library

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Improvements are almost done to the West Lafayette Public Library, and nearby Chauncey Avenue.
The library is adding new areas for children, teens, local history and archives. Renovations to Chauncey on the east side of the library will allow officials to convert the block into a pedestrian plaza for community events.
Those include Global Fest planned for Sept. 17. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel said that the project better connects the library to West Lafayette City Hall.
"The idea of having a closed off area that facilitates the kind of festivals we've been doing," Schenkel said. "Those kind of events are really great ways to bring the community to the library, to city hall, and to celebrate what we have in West Lafayette."
Work on Chauncey is expected to be finished in time for the library's grand opening at 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The plaza will be closed to car traffic at that time.