Women's organization to host golf charity event next month

Golf Scramble set for July 9

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — This week's Commerce Chat is a special one.

News 18 was joined by Bella Lieske from Through the Gate.

She shared with us some details about their golf fundraiser coming up next month.

Through the Gate is a nonprofit organization that has been a Greater Lafayette Commerce member since 2020.

Lieske said Through the Gate offers necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, job training, addiction services, counseling and an extensive eight-month life skills program.

She said the classes, self-studies and counseling are created to help women get sober, reconcile healthy relationships and find peace and hope.

Through the Gate's doors are open to helping women from around the country who are ready for a new beginning.

"I'm a 2018 graduate of the program," she told News 18. "When I arrived at Through the Gate I was homeless and struggling with substance abuse. That was years ago and I haven't went back to that life since."

Through the Gate is hosting a golf scramble fundraiser at Rocky Ridge Golf Course on July 9.

There are several ways to participate in the golf scramble – even if you're not a golfer.

You can take part in the 50/50 raffle from the comfort of your own home.

Or your organization can sponsor the event.

