Woman dies of water intoxication, family warns of dangers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman dies of water intoxication, family warns of dangers

  • Updated
  • 0

Daycare worker Ashley Summers' family is devastated by her death earlier this month. It happened because of something they didn't even know was possible; water intoxication. Also known as water toxicity, it means drinking too much water in too little time. Her brother Devon Miller shares her story with News 18's Pari Apostolakos as a warning to everyone.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — When Devon Miller learned his sister, Ashley Summers, a daycare worker from Monticello, died this month from drinking too much water, he was in disbelief.

"It was a big shock to us all," he said "I was just like, this is a thing?"

Summers celebrated Independence Day weekend by boating on Lake Freeman with her husband and daughters Saturday July 1 through Tuesday July 4, something she and her family loved to do together. She developed a headache on Tuesday.

"She just felt like she couldn't get enough water," Miller said over Zoom from his home in Iowa Wednesday. "When they left the sand bar to when they got to the dock, it was about a 20 minute boat ride ... she drank four bottles of water in that 20 minutes."

Walking into her home later that day, Summers passed out and never woke up again.

Her death on July 6 was the result of water intoxication, also known as water toxicity.

"It's relatively rare," Dr. Alok Harwani, Emergency Physician at IU Health Arnett Hospital said. "Now, what we are concerned about is just drinking too much water in a short period of time. Your kidneys can really only clear about a liter of water per hour."

It has to do with the sodium levels in the bloodstream. When Summers drank all that water, her sodium levels became too low, causing her cells to fill with water and swell.

Including the cells in her brain.

"It pinched off her blood vessels like a kink in a hose and just stopped the blood flow to the brain," Miller said.

Dr. Harwani said to prevent seizures, coma or death from water intoxication, try to spend time in the shade when outside.

Also, split up water intake with drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte or snacks like fruits, vegetables or granola bars to replenish electrolytes.

"Things to look out for are if you just start feeling really out of it, very tired, very fatigued," Harwani said. "Sometimes patients feel like they're starting to have a mild headache, or are just feeling overall unwell. Those could be early signs of water intoxication ... So, if you're really concerned that you or a family member is not acting right and you're worried about water toxicity, don't hesitate to call 9-1-1, don't hesitate to go to the [emergency room]."

Miller and the rest of Summers' family hope her story will serve as a warning, and potentially save someone's life. 

"She will forever be our superhero and my number one love," Cody Summers, Ashley's husband, wrote in a text message.

Donations can be made to help with medical bills or to support the Summers' daughters at the address included in Ashley's obituary, or the Venmo profile @Cody-Summers-16.