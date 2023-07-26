Woman dies of water intoxication, family warns of dangers

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — When Devon Miller learned his sister, Ashley Summers, a daycare worker from Monticello, died this month from drinking too much water, he was in disbelief.
"It was a big shock to us all," he said "I was just like, this is a thing?"
Summers celebrated Independence Day weekend by boating on Lake Freeman with her husband and daughters Saturday July 1 through Tuesday July 4, something she and her family loved to do together. She developed a headache on Tuesday.
"She just felt like she couldn't get enough water," Miller said over Zoom from his home in Iowa Wednesday. "When they left the sand bar to when they got to the dock, it was about a 20 minute boat ride ... she drank four bottles of water in that 20 minutes."
Walking into her home later that day, Summers passed out and never woke up again.
Her death on July 6 was the result of water intoxication, also known as water toxicity.
"It's relatively rare," Dr. Alok Harwani, Emergency Physician at IU Health Arnett Hospital said. "Now, what we are concerned about is just drinking too much water in a short period of time. Your kidneys can really only clear about a liter of water per hour."
It has to do with the sodium levels in the bloodstream. When Summers drank all that water, her sodium levels became too low, causing her cells to fill with water and swell.
Including the cells in her brain.
"It pinched off her blood vessels like a kink in a hose and just stopped the blood flow to the brain," Miller said.
Dr. Harwani said to prevent seizures, coma or death from water intoxication, try to spend time in the shade when outside.
Also, split up water intake with drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte or snacks like fruits, vegetables or granola bars to replenish electrolytes.
"Things to look out for are if you just start feeling really out of it, very tired, very fatigued," Harwani said. "Sometimes patients feel like they're starting to have a mild headache, or are just feeling overall unwell. Those could be early signs of water intoxication ... So, if you're really concerned that you or a family member is not acting right and you're worried about water toxicity, don't hesitate to call 9-1-1, don't hesitate to go to the [emergency room]."
Miller and the rest of Summers' family hope her story will serve as a warning, and potentially save someone's life.
"She will forever be our superhero and my number one love," Cody Summers, Ashley's husband, wrote in a text message.
Donations can be made to help with medical bills or to support the Summers' daughters at the address included in Ashley's obituary, or the Venmo profile @Cody-Summers-16.