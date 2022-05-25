Wolf Park celebrates its 50th Anniversary

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park celebrated its 50th Anniversary with its first VIP tour Wednesday afternoon.
VIP stands for Visitor Industry Partner, and local tourists got to see a variety of wildlife the park has to offer. Wolf Park has bison, gray foxes, red foxes in addition to wolves. The park will soon feature an Eastern Box Turtle exhibit.
Executive Director Karah Rawlings was happy to see so many visitors and people they missed during the pandemic.
"It's really nice, it's kind of like a class reunion. Seeing some faces you haven't seen for a while in-person, and just being able to open our doors and show everybody what we've been working on is really nice," Rawlings said.
Wolf Park also has a new "Go Wild" exhibit that teaches people about backyard conservation and how to co-exist with animals.