WLPD to increase presence on construction detour routes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It may seem like there is more construction than usual in West Lafayette this year, but the city's Mayor, John Dennis, said the amount of projects is about the same. They're just taking up more miles of roadway, and leading more drivers to detour into residential areas.Dennis told News 18 the city plans to narrow some of the large thoroughfares to make room for bike lanes and to create a "Natural traffic calming device." He said when people see a large expanse of roadway in front of them, they have a tendency to drive faster, so this will help drivers mind their speed.
"You know, it really is a new experience for some people that live in our more insulated neighborhoods to have this volume of traffic going through their streets," Dennis told News 18.
The city's police department will have an increased presence in neighborhoods where drivers might take shortcuts.
"We typically have six officers working a day, and at least two of them will be in and out of the neighborhoods throughout their twelve-hour shifts making sure that their visibility is noticed," West Lafayette Chief of Police Troy Harris said. "Really it's the sheer amount of traffic and people who are running stop signs, using these neighborhoods as a pass-through, who are in a hurry. That's the biggest issue."
Resident safety is the main reason for this decision.
"[The neighborhoods people have to drive through are] where kids live and play," Dennis said. "Specifically, during the construction season, because the weather is obviously more suitable."