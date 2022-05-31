WLPD offering Rape Aggression Defense course

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department is gearing up to equip women in the community with life-saving skills.
It's part of the department's RAD program.
This self-defense class is known as the Rape Aggression Defense program.
WLPD has hosted the course since 2007.
The multi-day course is designed for women 13+.
It primarily focuses on discussions and physical resistive strategies.
WLPD also teaches participants what to look for when being approached by someone who could pose a threat.
Officer Marcus Slifer says mother-daughter pairs often sign up for the class together.
Officer Slifer explained offering these courses plays into the bigger picture of keeping Greater Lafayette a safe place to live.
"90% of self defense is being aware of your surroundings," Slifer told News 18. "If you can get out of that situation by avoiding it...then that's the best outcome."
If you are interested in taking part, click here.
Both the adult RAD program and radKIDS will be at the Old Happy Hallow school at 1200 N Salisbury Street in West Lafayette.
WLPD recommends gym clothes for all sessions.
The adult RAD course will run June 15, 16, 20, 21, and the 24 of this year.