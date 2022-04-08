WLHS students protest "Don't Say Gay" Bill

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette High School students made waves demonstrating their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Gay Straight Alliance of West Lafayette Junior Senior High School had this message to share: you are welcome here, you are safe, and the LGBTQ+ community is not going anywhere.
"We are here for you and you're not alone," said Brandy Mowery, a Special Education Teacher and sponsor of GSA.
The local Gay Straight Alliance at West Lafayette Junior Senior High School held a protest today regarding the "Don't Say Gay" bill and the recent legislative rhetoric against transgender students being included in sports.
"I think it's important to show the queer people in our community that there is a space for you here that even if like the government, like what you see on the news, is trying to say that we don't accept you and we don't want you, in this community, you belong here," said WLHS sophomore Eshaal Hussain.
Students like sophomore Matthew Kealey feel a personal impact.
"I am a part of the LGBTQ community and when I was a kid, I was always scared that there wouldn't be a place for me in my school, and in my community. Especially since Indiana is such a conservative state. And I just don't want other queer kids around our community to feel the same way. I want them to feel like they can be themselves here. And they feel accepted here in this community," Kealey said.
Students held signs and flags and overall wanted anyone in the LGBTQ+ community to know there is a safe place for them here in this one.
"A lot of these bills are targeting us. They're targeting, maybe not me specifically as someone who's cisgender but they're targeting my friends. You know, they're targeting your siblings and stuff like that. And it's important to show that like you stand with them and that you're not going away, you will not be silenced, you will not disappear, even if the government says we don't want you here. When something is wrong, we will speak up and we're not just going to sit there and let it happen. Because it's not right. It's not right to target children in this way, and children will fight back."
Students shared how they were aware of and educated on LGBTQ+ history.
"No matter how much they try to suppress our history, we will not let it be suppressed," Kealy told News 18.