WLFI viewers help firefighters purchase new gas leak detectors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With WLFI's second-ever First Responders Safety Giving Day less than a month away, we're checking in with local first responders to see how News 18 viewers' contributions are making a difference.
Thanks to WLFI viewers, the West Lafayette Fire Department has some new gear. The department was able to purchase three gas meters, along with calibration sets, with the help of donations to Hero Fund USA through WLFI's telethon last year.
West Lafayette Fire Lieutenant Eric Lamb says these gas meters serve the same purpose as the ones the department has used in the past. But, just like upgrading a smartphone, these new devices make the job a bit easier.
"We're doing everything we can to stretch that dollar as far as it cane go," Lamb said at Fire Station One on Tuesday. "When we can get funds in from outside agencies [and] organizations, it helps tremendously."
The new SENSIT gas leak detectors can measure oxygen levels, natural and methane gasses and sewer gasses, in addition to the odorless and colorless, but deadly, carbon monoxide.
"When we go to do what we call salvage and overhaul at a house fire, we can use these meters to make sure the atmospheric levels are safe in there for us to work as well," Lamb said. "So, a super invaluable tool for us to just make sure everybody is safe in their homes and then that we're safe in some of those atmospheres as well."
Altogether, the three new meters and calibration kits cost about $8,400.
Hero Fund USA dollars covered about half of the cost.
"As everyone is aware, things are getting more and more expensive," West Lafayette Fire Chief Jeff Need said. "We appreciated those who donated to the hero fund here locally, and it allowed us to purchase gas detectors that we're able to use almost daily in the streets of West Lafayette and in our community to help make us safer. So we appreciate the donations, it helped save taxpayers money in one way or another."
"Any time we can get an upgrade on our equipment, to a better equipment, it's always better for the safety of the people," Sean Mayer, a West Lafayette firefighter, emergency medical technician and hazmat technician, said.
Tune in to News 18 on September 11th to find out how you can give.