WLFI team rows in voyageur canoe races

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In addition to the family-fun events and food trucks at the Wabash Riverfest, the Voyager Canoe races stand out.

Teams from across the Tippecanoe County area signed up and challenged each other in canoe versus canoe races.

The boats used are replicas of boats French Voyageurs used between the 1600s and 1700s.

Teams for this year's races included city employees, the local roller derby team, Corn Country cross-fit, and our very own WLFI team.

Belinda Simmons from the People's Brewing Company team told News 18, Saturday worked out to be a great day to race on the river.

News 18 took part in four races Saturday.

Out of those four, we walked away with three wins

