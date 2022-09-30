WLCSC ranked highly among Hoosier school corporations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Community School Corporation is being recognized as a top school across the Hoosier state, as well as the nation.
The rankings come from the website called, "Niche".
Niche ranks school corporations across the country based on multiple categories. The website ranks WLCSC number one in three different secions, including: "Best School Districts in Indiana", "District with the Best Teachers in Indiana", and "Best Places to Teach in Indiana".
Additionally, they were recognized as the Eighth Best School District across the country.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Greiner said in a statement that he was thankful for a community that "embraces the mission, value and work of education."